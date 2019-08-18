Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.