Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.75 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.