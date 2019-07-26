Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.54 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 940.00% and its consensus price target is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.3% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.