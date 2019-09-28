Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

We will be comparing the differences between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|1.96M
|-1.72
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|26
|-0.27
|43.58M
|-4.45
|0.00
Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|41,737,649.06%
|0%
|0%
|Radius Health Inc.
|167,293,666.03%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Liquidity
4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 26.87% and its average target price is $33.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Radius Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
