Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.