Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 14.76M -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 42,112,500.54% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 2,508,497,620.67% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 6.46%. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.