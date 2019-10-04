Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

As Biotechnology companies, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.18M -8.46 0.00

Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 42,041,140.26% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,554,351,506.94% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 12.4%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.9%. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.