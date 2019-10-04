Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

As Biotechnology companies, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|1.96M
|-1.72
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|9.18M
|-8.46
|0.00
Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|42,041,140.26%
|0%
|0%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1,554,351,506.94%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 12.4%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.9%. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Summary
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
