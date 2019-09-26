Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3173.83 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $28, which is potential 95.12% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%. Comparatively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.