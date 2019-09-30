Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,777,683.04% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 28.21%. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.