Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 13.50 N/A -2.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 525.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.