Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 73.51 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 84.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.