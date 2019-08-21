Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

This is a contrast between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.