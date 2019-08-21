Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

This is a contrast between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
