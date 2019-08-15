Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 27.15 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Compugen Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Compugen Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.