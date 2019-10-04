Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Since Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 42,041,140.26% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 17.9%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.