Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 23.54 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Assembly Biosciences Inc. which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 89% respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.