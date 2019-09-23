Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Liquidity
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 8.5%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.