Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 8.5%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.