Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|67.37
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Liquidity
4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
