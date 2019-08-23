Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.37 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.