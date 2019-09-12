Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 20.4% respectively. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.