Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparison side by side

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.97 N/A 2.29 72.97

In table 1 we can see Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $215.86, with potential upside of 21.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.