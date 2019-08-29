Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparison side by side

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.