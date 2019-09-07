Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparing side by side

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 288.89% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.