Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.92 N/A -18.10 0.00

Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.