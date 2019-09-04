Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparing side by side

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 17.16 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.