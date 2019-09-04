Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparing side by side

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|17.16
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
