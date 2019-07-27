Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 138.37 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 165.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.