Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Contrasting side by side

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 5.52M -161.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,777,683.04% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 433,689,503.46% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc.’s potential upside is 320.17% and its average price target is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 1.1%. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

