Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.83
|2.72
|2.83
The competitors have a potential upside of 131.90%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Dividends
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
