Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.