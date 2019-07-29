Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

The potential upside of the peers is 133.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.