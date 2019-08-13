Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparison side by side

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 2.04%. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.