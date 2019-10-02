Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.67 69.13M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,928,721.17% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,544,459,338.70% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.