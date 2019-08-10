Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 4.11% respectively. About 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.