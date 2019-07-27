Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Contrasting side by side

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.19 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.