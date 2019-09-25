Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparison side by side

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1132.25 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 144.76% and its consensus target price is $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.