Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Contrasting side by side

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.36 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Advaxis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advaxis Inc. has a consensus price target of $0.4, with potential upside of 26.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.