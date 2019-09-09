Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.31 N/A -0.35 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Trevena Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has a 260.82% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.