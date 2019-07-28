Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 14.37 N/A -0.43 0.00 Xencor Inc. 34 16.42 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Trevena Inc. has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Xencor Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 292.46% and an $3.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -7.78% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Trevena Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Xencor Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.