Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevena Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 9,151,908,480.92% -61.5% -37.5% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,549,645.39% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 272.34% for Trevena Inc. with average target price of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.