Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 14.40 N/A -0.35 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.43 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevena Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trevena Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.39 beta indicates that Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 280.48%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 17.36% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1% of Trevena Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.