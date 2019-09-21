Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 27.92 N/A -0.35 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevena Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk & Volatility

Trevena Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 258.97%. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 1,605.43%. The results provided earlier shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Trevena Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.