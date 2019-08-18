Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.28 N/A -0.35 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevena Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trevena Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Trevena Inc. has a 296.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.5. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 111.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 25.1%. Insiders held 1% of Trevena Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.