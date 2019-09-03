Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 23.20 N/A -0.35 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.65 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trevena Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 326.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.