Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We will be comparing the differences between Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 16.12 N/A -0.43 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 69.36 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trevena Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc.’s 2.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 152.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand, has 3.03 beta which makes it 203.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Insmed Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trevena Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 243.14%. Competitively the consensus target price of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 71.06% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26% of Trevena Inc. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.