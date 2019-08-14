Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 25.77 N/A -0.35 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trevena Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Trevena Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 288.98% for Trevena Inc. with average target price of $3.5. Competitively the average target price of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 18.27% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 93.3% respectively. Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.