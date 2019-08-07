Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 14.74 N/A -0.35 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevena Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 282.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.