Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 22.30 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trevena Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trevena Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Cambrex Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Trevena Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Trevena Inc. has a 326.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 consensus target price and a -3.73% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 0%. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.