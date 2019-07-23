Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 14.39 N/A -0.43 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevena Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Biofrontera AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 291.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 2.04%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Biofrontera AG.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.