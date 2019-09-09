Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 26.09 N/A -0.35 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.20 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 250.00% for Trevena Inc. with consensus price target of $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.