Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Contrasting side by side

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 26.06 N/A -0.35 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trevena Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

Trevena Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.55 beta is the reason why it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 284.62% upside potential. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 26.71%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Trevena Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.