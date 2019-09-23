Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Comparing side by side

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 27.21 N/A -0.35 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 209.12 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevena Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Vaccinex Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 268.42% and an $3.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 1.6% respectively. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Vaccinex Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.