Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 26.06 N/A -0.35 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.54 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential is 284.62% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively Seres Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 278.38%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.